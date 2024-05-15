The questions, which cover the key issues for Irish farmers and the wider agri-food sector, are the same as those we asked of the candidates in Midlands North West last week.

Ireland’s South constituency for the European elections lives up to its name, comprising the six counties of Munster and the four south Leinster counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. Twenty-three candidates are putting themselves before the region’s 1.8m constituents.

Four of the outgoing MEPs – Billy Kelleher, Seán Kelly, Grace O’Sullivan and Mick Wallace, are seeking re-election. There is a huge political wingspan among the candidates, from far-right to hard left. This is also true of the other two Irish constituencies.

Quite a number of the candidates attended the IFA-organised hustings in Fermoy Mart and Gowran Park racecourse over the last fortnight. Indeed, Lorna Bogue, Christopher Doyle, Mary Fitzgibbon and Patrick Murphy attended both.

Derek Blighe and Niamh Hourigan were in Gowran, while Susan Doyle attended at Fermoy. Of the mainstream parties, both Fianna Fáil candidates attended both hustings. The Fine Gael pairing, under instruction, attended one each.

Only one Sinn Féin candidate- Paul Gavan, attended. Kathleen Funchion, like Mick Wallace, was absent. The two Clare candidates, Eddie Punch and Michael McNamara, pushing hard for the farming vote, were at both nights.

While the two meetings were well-attended, hundreds saw the candidates rather than hundreds of thousands. This leaves a huge information gap regarding who to send to represent us in the European Parliament.

With only 14 Irish MEPs out of a total of 720, it really matters who is selected. It particularly matters to agriculture. No other sector is so controlled, or so funded, centrally from Brussels and Strasbourg.

Most sectors of the EU’s economy and society leave far more to national competence.

Within the lifetime of the next parliament, we will see a new CAP agreed, and a new multi-annual financial framework, to fund the CAP and everything else.

The nitrates derogation will need to be renewed, probably twice, before 2029.

While this is primarily a decision for the Commission and the governments of our 26 fellow member states, having MEPs who understand the importance of the derogation to Irish farming can only be a strategic advantage.

As last week, we have focused on the more prominent farming candidates who are running.

Farming questions put to the candidates

The questions, which cover the key issues for Irish farmers and the wider agri-food sector, are the same as those we asked of the candidates in Midlands North West, and are as follows:

Are you in favour of 100% convergence of area-based payments to farmers?

What three things will you do for farmers if elected?

Are you in favour of retaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation?

What is your position on the Nature Restoration Law?

Do you intend to serve the full term or would you seek to run in a general election?

Who have you nominated as your first alternative should you need to vacate your seat?

Here are their answers.

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin

“I will stand up for a fairer and more simplified CAP, a higher CAP budget and to address unfair trading practices.

“I’ll oppose dangerous EU trade deals such as Mercosur, which will negatively impact Irish farmers. I’ll work to promote and safeguard the future of the family farm.

Kathleen Funchion.

“Sinn Féin is in favour of 100% convergence and we want to see payments front-loaded. Sinn Féin fully supports retention of the derogation in full, whereby it can be shown that water quality can be maintained or improved, as necessary. We have repeatedly pointed out that the review mechanism, agreed to by the minister, is flawed.

Regarding the Nature Restoration Law, while Sinn Féin was happy to see our efforts to have rewetting as explicitly voluntary, and our amendment on a socio-economic impact assessment passed in July 2023, we nonetheless opposed the final version last February due to the absence of dedicated, long-term funding and the deletion of the reference to compensation measures for family farmers who might be adversely affected by restoration activities.

“Small family farmers, already implementing conservation and restoration measures in Natura 2000 areas, are being scapegoated under this legislation compared to the biggest polluters and environmental culprits.

“Paul Gavan will be my first alternative.”

Paul Gavan, Sinn Féin

“I will campaign for a fairer and simplified CAP, an increased CAP budget and fight to address unfair trading practices.

“I’ll oppose dangerous EU trade deals such as Mercosur, which will undermine the future of Irish farming, deals which Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s EU groupings support. I’ll make securing the future of the family farm a central focus of EU policy.

Paul Gavan.

“Sinn Féin is in favour of 100% convergence and we want to see payments front-loaded. Sinn Féin fully supports retention of the derogation in full, whereby it can be shown that water quality can be maintained or improved, as necessary.

“We have repeatedly pointed out that the review mechanism, agreed to by the minister, is flawed, and that a more accurate and effective mechanism, that can serve both farmers and the environment, should be found.

“Regarding the Nature Restoration Law, Sinn Féin was happy to see our efforts to have rewetting as explicitly voluntary, and our amendment on a socio-economic impact assessment passed in July 2023.

“We nonetheless opposed the final version last February due to the absence of dedicated, long-term funding and the deletion of the reference to compensation measures for family farmers who might be adversely affected by restoration activities. Yes, I will 100% serve the full term. Kathleen Funchion will be my first alternative.”

Billy Kelleher, Fianna Fáil

“I’ll push for a pause on any further legislation that could impact negatively and disproportionately on farmers. A reform of the CAP is ahead of us and to better inform this process, there needs to be a robust midterm review of the existing measures.

Billy Kelleher.

“I will campaign for a separate funding pillar for environmental, sustainability and biodiversity actions on farms. CAP should be focused on food production, farm incomes and rural developments. I will continue to defend Ireland’s right to export live animals to the Single Market.

“I’m against convergence. I believe that maximum possible flexibility must to be given to member states to design payment models that suit their own farming conditions.

“The nitrates derogation is essential to maintain our prosperous dairy sector which sustains rural and regional communities right across the country. Since it was first proposed by the Commission, I have sought to make the Nature Restoration Law more tolerable to rural communities.

“In summer 2023, I succeeded in having amendments adopted that ensured the voluntary nature of re-wetting, and that reduced the percentage targets that enabled Ireland to meet all its commitments using State-owned lands.

“I support a separate funding stream to pay for any restoration measures so that CAP funding is not diluted. I intend to serve a full term, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is my nominated alternative.”

Seán Kelly, Fine Gael

“We need to increase CAP funding to support farmers with a strengthened Pillar I to safeguard livelihoods and give certainty, and a Pillar II that properly pays farmers for the actions they take and the progress they deliver. I support a review of the CAP to make it far simpler, with a greater focus on practical implementation.

Sean Kelly, right.

“To maintain our nitrates derogation, which I support, we need a comprehensive approach from our national Government, farming organisations, MEPs and civil society. I intend to convene a special meeting of these groups to ensure our derogation is maintained.

“We need thorough sectoral impact analysis of convergence proposals to avoid exacerbating farmer viability issues under the next CAP or reforms of the current CAP. Ultimately, we need member states to commit to a bigger CAP so that we can protect family farms. Productive farmers’ incomes must be protected. Like many farmers, I support the restoration of nature.

“Obligations to deliver on this law do not lie with individual farmers and landowners. It is up to the Government to lead on restoration measures, assisted by farmers who can choose to take voluntary measures outside of these areas – and they will be financially assisted if they do so. I am running as an MEP and I will only be an MEP. John Mullins will be my first alternative.”

John Mullins, Fine Gael

“If elected, I will immediately start working to ensure that Ireland retains its nitrates derogation in 2026. I want to see a reform of CAP, which will deliver higher payments and a simplification of the application process.

John Mullins.

“I’ll work for a reduction in red tape and regulations, to ensure that there is no duplication across agencies seeking agricultural information.

“Convergence has created winners and losers among farmers; the impact of current payment redistribution needs to be examined before any further measures are implemented as part of the next set of CAP reform.

“Productive farmers need to be protected. I fully support the retention of the derogation. Let’s not do a disservice to farmers who are doing so much on nature restoration already. What farmer doesn’t want to see more biodiversity around them, better water quality, or reduced emissions? That’s what farmers are working towards while continuing to produce top-quality food.

“I welcome the assurances given by the minister that rewetting will be on State lands and the fact that the legislation now guarantees that participation will be voluntary for farmers and that funding will be from outside the CAP. I am 100% committed to this election and to serving a full term. The Fine Gael executive council has selected senator Martin Conway as first alternative.”

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, Fianna Fáil

“I will fight for new compensation schemes for farmers, outside of CAP, when they are negatively impacted by necessary environmental or other regulations coming from Brussels. I favour a carrot, not stick approach. I will fight to extend the nitrates derogation past 2025.

“Ireland’s grass-based system is why we can justify a higher nitrogen limit. This will be a key priority. I will fight to streamline legislation and regulations to get rid of poorly thought out regulations.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

“It’s clear at this stage that the direction of travel at European level for the next CAP is towards full convergence. Therefore, the objective needs to be ensuring that we deliver a very strong CAP budget at European level that strongly supports farm incomes and food security.

“Farmer participation in the Nature Restoration Law must be voluntary. Where farmers do want to take part in nature restoration, they should be compensated accordingly – outside of CAP. The proposed law encompasses significantly altered rewetting obligations to ensure that all rewetting targets, if necessary, can be delivered entirely from State-owned lands well into the 2040s.

“Should the proposal be adopted, the legal obligation to achieve targets within the proposal is on the member state, not on individuals. I intend to serve the full term, and the selection of my alternative will be a matter for Fianna Fáil headquarters.”

Michael McNamara, Independent

“I will meet with farmers and their representatives. I’ll make sure farmers’ concerns are heard in the making of legislation in the European Parliament. I will press for greater scrutiny of how European legislation is implemented here.

“Regarding convergence, the CAP was introduced to ensure a plentiful supply of cheap food. Having achieved that, and done so to the highest environmental and welfare standards, those who produce most food should not be abandoned.

Michael McNamara.

“I’m in favour of retaining the nitrates derogation. The reduction in stocking rates has been shown to have very limited effect on water quality. Greater support for storage facilities is crucial.

“While the Nature Restoration Law contained some good aspirations, the lack of any funding mechanism to compensate farmers who would have to reduce, or even abandon, farming activities on their lands is its fatal flaw in its current form.

“Having witnessed first-hand what happened with the Burren Life Scheme and the Hen Harrier Scheme, when farmers in designated lands were effectively abandoned having done what was required of them, I cannot support the law as it is currently framed.

“If elected, it is my intention to serve the term. Councillor Máirín McGrath, Co Tipperary is my first alternative.”

Grace O’Sullivan, Green Party

“I will fight for income security for farmers, to ensure they are getting their fair share in terms of pricing. Farmers do the hard work and the heavy lifting when it comes to food production, and the profits go to large agribusinesses and multinational retailers. This has to change.

“I will fight for a dedicated funding stream for farmers who opt in to nature restoration, and fight to enhance other environmental schemes to make them easier for farmers to opt into, and more rewarding for doing so.

Grace O'Sullivan, Green Party.

“I will continue to vigorously oppose the highly damaging Mercosur trade deal, which would do real damage to farmers’ livelihoods, and to the environment. Unfortunately, Mercosur is still on the agenda in Brussels. I am in favour of full convergence. If water quality targets can be met, I support the retention of the nitrares derogation, so it’s a conditional yes.

“The Nature Restoration Law is essential to the long-term viability of farming. No nature, no farming, no farming, no food. Nature is the foundation on which our society is built.

“I believe that a well-planned and well-funded nature restoration programme could be a win-win in terms of farm incomes and in terms of tackling environmental pollution. I intend to serve a full term.

“Marc Ó Cathasaigh, Green Party TD for Waterford, is my first alternative.”

Eddie Punch, Independent Ireland

“I will work for greater scrutiny of any new proposed regulations affecting farmers, with the starting point being that farmers cannot take any more red tape. I will campaign against the requirement that all rural development schemes, including suckler and sheep supports, as well as agri-environment schemes have to be based on ‘income foregone and costs incurred’.

Eddie Punch.

“This means there’s no net benefit to farmers for participating if they put a value on their time. I’ll advocate that the CAP budget needs to be increased substantially to reflect increased costs and that any environmental or climate demands are funded from a separate fund.

“I’ll insist that all climate change measures are based on accurate emissions, not estimates, and that farmers are paid correctly for carbon sinks on their farms.

“Convergence set farmer against farmer and was a distraction from the real issue which was the need to keep CAP funding in line with inflation. I’m in favour of retaining the nitrates derogation.

“I oppose the Nature Restoration Law because the promise of possible extra funding is too vague, the debate was based on emissions estimates that were 280% inaccurate for Irish peatlands, and the 90% restoration target for habitats by 2050 will take control of land away from next generation of farmers. I’m absolutely committed to a full term in the European Parliament. Ken O’Flynn is my first alternative.”

Other candidates

The other candidates in the South constituency are: Derek Blighe (Ireland First), Lorna Bogue (An Rabharta Glas), Graham da Barra (Independent), Susan Doyle (Social Democrats), Christopher Doyle (Independent), Mary Fitzgibbon (Independent), Niamh Hourigan (Labour), Ross Lahive (The Irish People), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Una McGurk (Independent), Patrick Murphy (Aontú), Ciaran Ó Riordán (Independent), Cian Prendiville (People Before Profit), Mick Wallace (Independents 4 Change).