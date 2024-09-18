Liam Woulfe has been appointed interim chair of the board of the Agricultural Trust, publisher of the Irish Farmers Journal, The Irish Field, Irish Country Magazine and The Irish Garden, following an AGM.

Woulfe is the managing director of Grassland Agro and previously worked for Kerry Group, Golden Vale plc and Aurivo. He has been a member of the board for the past five years.

The Limerick man replaces Matt Dempsey as chair of the board. Dempsey held the position for 11 years and was a former CEO and editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. Two other board members also retired from the board; Longford dairy farmer and former chair of Animal Health Ireland, Mike Magan, and former Department of Agriculture secretary general, Michael Dowling.

New board members will be appointed in the coming months.