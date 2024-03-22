Get the latest farming news from our news team.

On this week's podcast Rachel Donovan is joined by news correspondents Noel Bardon and Anne O'Donoghue who discuss the latest news in this week's paper.

We discuss who will be exempt from farm inspections as well as refunds given to farmer customers of FBD following an overcharge on their farm insurance.

Noel gives us an update on the latest in Irish politics as well as an update in lamb and milk prices.

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan speaks to National Dairy Council interim CEO Mark Keller on recent research into consumer attitudes to farmers and trust in the milk production system.