Augustine Lyons and Pat Phelan destoning for Clarkill Potatoes ahead of the sowing of 50 acres of main crop rooster potatoes at Shesheraghscanlan. Clarkill Potatoes is owned by brothers Stuart and Mark Platt and their father Ray and they sow approximately 80 acres of Roosters, Records and Maris Piper in total. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we have details of the Irish Farmers Journal grain price survey and all the latest news.

We attended a Teagasc crop walk on Wednesday and chatted to Shay Phelan from Teagasc and David Cooney from Bayer on fieldwork.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is sponsored by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: