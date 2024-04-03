The search took place in a haulage yard in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

Revenue seized over €66,200 worth of green diesel in Co Tipperary on Tuesday 2 April.

Some 40,500l of green diesel was discovered during the search of a haulage yard in the Premier County, according to Revenue.

The seizure represents a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €34,800. A man in his 30s has been questioned.

Beer seizure

Separately last week and also as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875l of beer with an estimated value of over €99,000 at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €46,400.

The consignment was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Both the trailer and alcohol have been seized and the driver of the load has been questioned.

The alcohol seized consisted of the following brands: Budweiser, Carlsberg, San Miguel, Holsten Pils, Stella Artois, Kronenbourg, Perla, Tyskie, Zywiec, Debowe, Kestrel, Karpackie and Namyslów.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Targets

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.