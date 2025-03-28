Flooded farmland, houses and sheds as a result of the flooding around the turlough Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon in 2020/2021.

The pumping station at Lough Funshinagh, Co Roscommon has been switched on.

The interim flood relief scheme was activated on Friday in a move that the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) described as “as a major step in the right direction”.

The station will see water pumped from Lough Funshinagh and released into the Cross River, located within the townland of Carrick in County Roscommon.

IFA flooding project team chair Brendan Golden emphasised the importance of delivering a long-term, permanent solution, saying that this interim measure is a crucial step in ensuring its success.

“It is extremely important to deliver a lasting permanent solution,” he said.

“While this temporary measure will provide some relief, a sustainable long-term strategy is needed to protect farm families and the communities.”

Infrastructure

Roscommon County Council was granted permission for the flood relief scheme in January.

This involves 2.5km of piping bringing excess water from the lake, through the Curraghboy area to the Cross River.

The pipes have been placed on the surface of the land and the pumping will be controlled to ensure that no issues arise downstream.

Permission remains to be granted for a more permanent solution to address the frequent flooding of farmland, houses, roadways and farm buildings, with work proposals previously planned by the council injuncted on foot of environmental planning regulations.

