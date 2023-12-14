One of the red Suzuki Kingquads 500 with non-power steering that was stolen from Carron Quads.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Co Donegal where three quads worth €40,000 were stolen.

The theft happened from Carron Quads in Ballintra, Co Donegal, in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí received report of an incident of burglary in which a number of quad bikes were taken from a private residence in the Ballintra area of Co Donegal in the early hours of Monday 11 December 2023.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

Brand new

The three brand-new Suzuki Kingquads were stolen between the hours of 1am and 7am on Monday 11 December.

The green Suzuki Kingquad 750 with a black bull bar fitted to the front that was stolen from Carron Quads.

Carron Quads, located on the N15 between Ballyshannon and Donegal town, has CCTV of a large white Transit van in its yard for three hours on the morning in question.

Two of the quads were red Suzuki Kingquad 500s with non-power steering - one of these had oversize Kenda bear claw tyres on the back.

The third was a green Suzuki Kingquad 750 with a black bull bar fitted to the front.

Family home

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kathryn Carron said the quads were taken from the back of the family’s house.

“It was at the back of our house, so it’s really that more than anything,” she said.

The cattle trailer that was stolen.

The cattle trailer used to transport the quads was also stolen from a premises across the main road around the same time.

Longford

Kathryn Carron said they have confirmation the van went through Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at 7.38am on Monday 11 December.

They believe it was heading towards the south of the country.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-985 8530 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.