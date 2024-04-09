The event on Tuesday night will focus on opportunities for farmers, farm families and businesses in renewable energy to save money, emissions and make a new income stream,

The Irish Farmers Journal’s Renewable Roadshow kicks off in Cork on Tuesday night at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

This is the first of four roadshows being held around the country throughout the month of April.

The events will focus on opportunities for farmers, farm families and businesses in renewable energy to save money, emissions and make a new income stream.

There will be four panels, each featuring experts on the topic, Irish Farmers Journal specialists, case studies and a Q&A.

The panel sessions are:

Getting paid for making renewable heat.

Making sense of solar PV on your farm.

Retrofitting your farmhouse.

Anaerobic digestion – how will it work?

Among those speaking at Tuesday’s event are chief executive officer (CEO) of the Irish Bioenergy Association Seán Finan, energy and rural development specialist at Teagasc Barry Caslin and Irish Farmers Journal renewables editor Stephen Robb.

The other roadshows will take place on:

16 April at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny.

23 April at the Errigal County House Hotel in Cootehill.

30 April at the Athlone Springs Hotel.

Doors open from 7pm and the talks start at 7.30pm. The event closes at 10pm, followed by tea and coffee.

All the Renewable Roadshows are free to attend and you can register here.