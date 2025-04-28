(L-R) IFA president Francie Gorman, FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2024 Christopher Cahill and Macra president Elaine Houlihan at the launch of this year’s competition in Westmeath.

The search is on for the 27th FBD Young Farmer of the Year, with applications and nominations open for the 2025 awards.

The awards, launched in 1999, are run by Macra in partnership with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet and aim to raise the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine, eorestry, etc), land mobility (including collaborative arrangements, shared milking, contract rearing, etc) and career farm management.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said that the competition showcases the progress made by young farmers.

“Macra has been at the forefront of progression in the Irish agriculture sector for over 80 years, since our foundation in 1944,” she said.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Ireland's young farmers. I look forward to seeing what the competition has in store as we celebrate this year’s awards.”

Prizes

The winner in each sector will compete to be crowned the 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

There are also awards for best young entrant for applicants under 23 years of age and the Macra Agricultural Skillnet biodiversity award.

The overall winner of the 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year award will receive €5,000, with each category winner and the best young entrant farmer taking home €1,000.

The Macra Agricultural Skillnet biodiversity award winner will receive €500.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the competition assembles an array of young talent across the country and across all farming sectors.

“Through our partnership with Macra, the competition identifies those who will drive the sector on in the years ahead,” he added.

“Renewal is so important if we are to harness the next generation and I’m looking forward to seeing what the participants bring to the competition.”

Applications

You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself on the Macra website.

The closing date for applications is Monday 30 June.

Read more

51,373 BISS applications submitted to date

Young sheep farmer forum launched to tackle sector challenges

New Macra president sees huge opportunities to grow membership