At the Tirlan AGM in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny, was Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin, who is due to retire after a 40-year career later this year. / Dylan Vaughan

Tirlan has appointed two new vice-chairs of the co-op and reappointed the current chair for a further two years.

Gerard O’Brien from Co Waterford and Thomas Phelan from Co Laois have been appointed to the two vice-chair positions.

Meanwhile, Wexford farmer John Murphy has been reappointed as chair of the co-op.

Murphy was appointed to the board on 29 June 2010 and to the position of vice-chair on 2 June 2017. The Gorey farmer was first appointed chair on 8 October 2020.

Pat Murphy (former vice-chair) and Patrick Whyte have both retired as directors from the board of the co-op at this week’s AGM.

James O’Brien from Co Kilkenny and James Finn from CoTipperary were appointed to the co-op board as a result of the vacancies arising.