Tirlan has appointed two new vice-chairs of the co-op and reappointed the current chair for a further two years.
Gerard O’Brien from Co Waterford and Thomas Phelan from Co Laois have been appointed to the two vice-chair positions.
Meanwhile, Wexford farmer John Murphy has been reappointed as chair of the co-op.
Murphy was appointed to the board on 29 June 2010 and to the position of vice-chair on 2 June 2017. The Gorey farmer was first appointed chair on 8 October 2020.
Pat Murphy (former vice-chair) and Patrick Whyte have both retired as directors from the board of the co-op at this week’s AGM.
James O’Brien from Co Kilkenny and James Finn from CoTipperary were appointed to the co-op board as a result of the vacancies arising.
