Some 43% of farmers in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) co-operation stream are still waiting on a balancing payment, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has revealed.

This accounts for a total of 7,809 farmers in tranche one of the scheme.

In ACRES general, there are 20% awaiting payment - some 5,362 farmers.

In total, in tranche one, just under 30% of participants are still waiting on a balancing payment as of Tuesday 9 July, according to Department of Agriculture figures.

Clawback

Meanwhile, 15% of the total farmers in tranche one of ACRES were overpaid by the interim payment they received in February this year.

These 6,797 farmers are now potentially facing a clawback from other scheme payments.

Minister McConalogue said there is an “obligation” on the Department to recoup these monies at “the first opportunity”.

“I have asked my Department to engage positively with any farmer that contacts them and show flexibility in cases of financial hardship,” he added.

Payment for participants in ACRES tranche one had been expected by the end of 2023. In December 2023, it emerged that over 18,000 ACRES tranche one payments were delayed.

In February 2024, all ACRES tranche one participants received an interim payment of €4,000 for general and €5,000 for co-operation.