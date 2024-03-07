Over 9,000 farmers will be accepted into tranche two of ACRES, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal. \ Philip Doyle

Over 9,000 farmers will be accepted into tranche two of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

Originally, only 4,000 places had been budgeted for. However, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that funding has been found for the additional 5,000 farmers.

All eligible applications will be accepted into the scheme and there will be no ranking and selection process.

The increased number of farmers in the scheme will have no impact on payment rates.

Minister McConalogue said his Department will be in touch with all tranche two applicants in due course in relation to their participation in the scheme.

ACRES has been mired in difficulty in recent months, with farmer payments and scorecard results under the scheme delayed for months due to issues with the Department’s IT system.