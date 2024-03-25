Teagasc have advised that silage is available to purchase, the minister said. \ CJ Nash

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that the Department of Agriculture has no plans to introduce supports to assist farmers to buy silage.

Speaking in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane, he said that he is aware the risk of shortages is dependent on spring weather and turnout.

“My Department monitors the fodder situation on an ongoing basis and I am advised that supplies are relatively stable on both dairy and beef farms.

“Teagasc have advised that silage is available to purchase, and that some farmers had included the option of purchase fodder in their winter feed budgeting plans,” he said.

ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) said on Friday that a fodder support scheme needs to be introduced due to the prolonged poor weather.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a fodder scheme for all farmers to address what has been an “exceptionally long and wet winter”.

Drennan said the weather has caused prolonged housing and there is an obvious need to replenish fodder stocks as the year progresses.