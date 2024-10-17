Payments totalling €2.1m will issue to 669 farmers through their co-ops in the coming days under the Fodder Transport Support Measure.

The movement of 48,132 bales and 19,114t of fodder was supported by this measure, with 24 co-operatives participating in the scheme.

The measure was introduced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in April to provide targeted support by way of a transport support contribution to farmers having to purchase fodder over longer distances due to the prolonged and unfavourable weather conditions on farms this spring.

It provided a financial contribution of up to €40 per bale where the distance involved more than 75km.

Farmers could apply for support of €20 per bale of hay or straw for feeding, €30 per 4x4 bale of haylage or silage and €40 per 8x4x3 bale of silage.

Shortages

“Due to the difficult spring and localised fodder shortages, I introduced the Fodder Transport Support Measure. I was acutely aware of the pressure farmers were under and the increased costs as a result of having to move fodder over longer distances,” the Minister said.

“I’m pleased to announce that payments will issue to co-operatives in the coming days and these payments will then be passed on to farmers who applied for and have been accepted into the scheme.

"I would like to thank the co-operatives for working with my Department to ensure that farmers were supported at a difficult time,” he said.

The Minister is encouraging any farmers who have not yet completed a fodder budget to do so to ensure that they have adequate fodder supplies on hand for the coming winter.

“Where shortages are identified, it allows farmers - in consultation with their advisers - to put in place a plan for the coming winter,” he said.

Any farmers or co-operatives that have queries regarding this measure should contact officials at the helpdesk on 057-867 4422 or alternatively foddertransportmeasure@agriculture.gov.ie.