The Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme has reopened for applications for phase three of the scheme.

This phase of the programme will allow farmers to submit up to 40,000 samples and it will cover the cost of up to 16 individual soil samples for nutrient analysis, soil acidity, and organic matter content.

It will also cover one test for surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) per farm.

“This programme will build on the success of the previous two phases and is aimed at putting soil health, soil fertility and soil carbon at the very centre of our future agricultural model,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

“The Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme is establishing a comprehensive national baseline on the status and health of our soils across all Irish farming systems. Farmers have been supported thus far in taking over 170,000 samples under the previous phases of the programme,” he said.

Soil health

Minister of State, Pippa Hackett said that taking soil samples and acting on the results can save money for farmers, and crucially it also helps farmers to improve soil health and water quality and reduce agricultural emissions.

“Soils are complex ecosystems that perform amazing functions, and this programme will increase farmer awareness and understanding of their soils. This will ultimately help farmers to make more targeted management decisions and reduce their reliance on expensive chemical inputs.”

The Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme will be open to farmers across the country and the full list of eligibility criteria can be found in the terms and conditions on the Department’s website.

Infrastructure

This initiative, along with establishment of the Irish Soil Moisture Monitoring Network, will provide Ireland with infrastructure that will allow for the real-time reporting of a number of different climatic variables, the Department said.

The National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory which involves measuring greenhouse gases emissions across a variety of Irish soil types will inform future policy and provide accurate data on how management practices impact our soil resource.

Applications can now be made through www.agfood.ie. The closing date for farmer applications under the programme is 6 November 2024.

