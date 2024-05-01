Russia – crop fears ease

Fears about the wheat crop in Russia following a prolonged dry spell in March and April have reduced following the forecast of rain for the region.

Australia – beach BBQ in London

The latest promotion of Australian beef in the UK featured the creation of an Aussie beef BBQ at Bishopsgate in the centre of London.

Columbia – US beef banned

USDA reports that Columbia has banned the import of bovine products from nine US states because of avian influenza.

Canada – capital gains exemption increased

The Canadian government’s budget for 2024 has increased the exemption threshold for capital gains tax to $1.25m (€850,000) for sale of small business shares, farms and fishing property.