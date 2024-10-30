Britain – trust in farmers
A survey of 2,000 consumers for the AHDB shows that 76% believe farming was a trustworthy profession, bettered only by doctors on 78%. Politicians came last on 26%.
Australia – cattle throughput
MLA reports that last week Australian factories processed 143,800 head, the highest weekly total since January 2020.
Germany – GHG partnership with NZ
The German and New Zealand governments have announced a new research project aimed at reducing GHG emissions from agriculture without compromising production.
Argentina – barley yields
The USDA forecasts that Argentina’s barley production in marketing year 2024/2025 will be 4.9m tonnes, slightly higher than in the previous year.
