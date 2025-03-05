New Zealand – sheepmeat exports up

New Zealand exported 3,769 tonnes of sheepmeat to the UK in January, up 11% compared with last year, with value up 53% to almost NZ$50m (€27m).

Argentina – live exports ban lifted

The government of Argentina has lifted the ban on live cattle exports, which had been in place for over 50 years.

Canada – pork consumption falls

Per-capita pork consumption fell 12% last year, reversing most of the 14% increase to 23kg per person in 2023 due to higher prices, according to a Farm Credit Canada report.

UK – wheat production hopes

The AHDB expects that wheat production in 2025 could reach 12.5m tonnes, compared with 11.1m tonnes for 2024.