US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins was in Italy this week. \ USDA photo by Paul Sale

New Zealand – Fonterra profit forecast

Dairy processor Fonterra has revised its profit forecast upwards by the equivalent of €23m to €610.5m, due to good performance by the ingredients division (DCA).

Italy – US visit

US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins was in Italy this week with the target of improving access for US agricultural produce to the country.

UK – lamb crop

The AHDB has revised its 2025 lamb crop forecast slightly upwards to 15.6m, though this is 1% lower than last year.

Indonesia – live imports increased

The government has announced that the 2025 quota for live cattle imports will be increased from 350,000 to 534,000 head.