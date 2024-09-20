With a large crowd of sheep enthusiasts making their way through the National Sheep Breeders Association sheep tunnel, we caught up with some of the breed societies to find out how the sale season is going so far and the atmosphere at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Irish Texel Sheep Society

At the Irish Texel stand, we caught up with Gerard Delaney, Sinead Brophy and Cathal Daly.

Gerard Delaney, Sinead Brophy and Cathal Daly from the Irish Texel Sheep Society.

They were very happy with how this year’s sales have gone for the breed, with improved sale averages and clearance rates across all of the society sales.

With a large demand for Sheep Improvement Scheme-eligible (SIS) Texel rams driving up the trade, it has given a real boost to the society and breeders throughout the country.

They also commented that “the atmosphere in the sheep tunnel has been very positive this year, with a large number of questions about upcoming sales and new breeder enquiries with most coming from young farmers”.

Irish Charollais Sheep Society

Talking to us at the Irish Charollais stand were Sarah O’Neill, James Walsh and Jim Jeffery, all very positive about the outlook, with it being a great year for the breed with sale clearance rates and averages up greatly on previous years.

These clearance rates and prices were being pushed up all year by the strong store lamb trade and the demand for SIS-eligible rams.

Sarah O'Neill, James Walsh and Jim Jeffery from the Irish Charollais Sheep Society.

Across the three days of the Ploughing, they received a lot of questions from young up-and-coming breeders about joining up and progressing their flocks. The committee is feeling very positive about this, as it is going to be a great help in securing the future of the breed in Ireland.

Suffolk Sheep Society

Catching up with Alison Irwin and Gareth Grahams from the Suffolk Sheep Society, they were also extremely positive about the three days at the Ploughing, with huge interest from commercial farmers.

Alison Irwin and Gareth Grahams from the Suffolk Sheep Society.

Alison commented: “This high interest from commercial farmers has also been very prevalent throughout this year’s sales, with the Suffolk society also seeing increased clearance rates and averages.

"Helping push up the averages was also the high demand for SIS-eligible Suffolk rams.”

Irish Rouge Sheep Society

At the Irish Rouge stand, we caught up with Oliver Keaskin and Shay Kennedy.

They received “a lot more interest in the breed than ever before from a lot of younger commercial and pedigree sheep farmers”.

Oliver Keaskin and Shay Kennedy from the Irish Rouge Sheep Society.

The Rouge society has also seen a strong demand for SIS-eligible rams this year throughout its sales.

North Country Cheviot Sheep Society

We caught up with Thomas Elmore from the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society.

Being one of the newer breeds to the sheep tunnel at the Ploughing and one of the only hill breeds on show, Thomas commented: “The interest in the breed was very high among sheep farmers.”

Thomas Elmore from the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society.

“It was the first time coming across the breed for a lot of sheep farmers and the society is very positive for the breed's future.”