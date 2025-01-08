Sale topping ewe lamb from the Hillcrest flock that sold for €3,100. / Mullagh Photography

Running online via timed auction through MartEye and in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington was the Donegal Dazzlers Texel in-lamb sale.

Just under 30 lots were forwarded from four of Donegal’s most prominent flocks. The consignment consisted of in-lamb pedigree Texel shearling ewes and ewe lambs.

Topping the trade at €3,100 was a late January 2024-born ewe lamb from the Hillcrest flock of William Doherty. She was sired by €3,613 (£3,000) Forkins Guinness and was described by Doherty in pre-sale comments as a special lamb picked from the keeper’s field.

On this occasion, it was Mark McMenamin who was the successful bidder and she will join his newly established Texel flock.

The in-lamb shearling ewe section was also topped by the Hillcrest flock after selling their shearling ewe for €1,900.

She was sired by Stonepark Ferrari and was scanned carrying a single to Silverhill Hiwataha. Doherty sold a total of nine lots to average €1,200.

The second top price of the day of €2,700 was paid out for a ewe lamb from the Umricam flock of Michael Grant.

This flashy ewe lamb was sired by Haddo Fabio and a homebred ewe. She was also a full sister to the White Diamonds overall champion that sold for €2,750 a few weeks prior.

She heads to join the Urris flock of Rodger Doherty.

Also having a successful day was John Greene of the Larahirl flock, with his pen topping at €1,500 on two occasions. Both lots were in-lamb shearling ewes.

The first was scanned in-lamb with twins to the much admired Drumcon His Royal Highness and the second was scanned in-lamb with twins to homebred ram Larahirl Hugo Boss.