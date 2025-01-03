Top-priced ewe lamb from the Knockhill flock that sold for €3,800.

The stars shone in Tullow Mart for the South East Stars in-lamb Texel sale.

As the final south of Ireland in-lamb Texel sale of the 2024 season, it attracted a large crowd of eager buyers.

The large crowd of buyers present was evident throughout the entire sale, leading to a 92% clearance rate.

Prices remained extremely consistent from start to finish, with ewe lambs averaging €1,125 and in-lamb shearling ewes averaging €1,100.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Treemore flock of John and Neill Kidd that sold for €3,700.

Topping the sale at €4,000 was a strong in-lamb shearling ewe from the well-known Knockhill flock of John and Stephen Redmond.

The Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter was scanned in-lamb to the much-admired £30,000 Drumcon His Royal Highness. The successful bidder on this top-priced lot was new breeder John Tuke.

The next-top-priced lot of the sale also came from the Knockhill pen, this time for a ewe lamb sired by Uskvale Get Ready and out of a Telgium ewe.

In-lamb shearling ewe from the Knockhill flock that sold for €2,600.

She sold for €3,800 in a two-way split to breeders Malachy McMeel and John Neville.

Following closely behind the top-priced ewe lamb was an in-lamb shearling ewe from the Treemore flock of John and Neill Kidd selling for €3,700.

Top-priced lot from the Knockhill flock of John and Stephen Redmond that sold for €4,000.

Hailing from the best female line in the Treemore flock and scanned carrying twins to Hillcrest Goodfellas, she was snapped up after strong ringside bidding by John Tuke.

Selling for €2,600 was another Knockhill in-lamb shearling ewe. This Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter was scanned in-lamb to double five-star ram Rathfeigh Henry. The successful purchaser of this strong shearling ewe was Brian Gallivan.