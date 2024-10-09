Judge Stuart Adams pictured with his overall champion from Joanne Woods and handler Russell Smyth and his overall reserve champion from Stephen and Gavin Friel. / Swarber Photography.

Donegal livestock mart hosted the annual South West Donegal Blackface sheep breeders’ group annual ram show and sale, which saw an entry of just over 50 high-quality ram lambs, shearling rams and aged rams. Demand was high from pedigree breeders for top-quality lots. Judge for the night was well-known breeder Stuart Adams.

The day’s champion was an eye-catching ram lamb that came from the pen of Joanne Woods, after coming first in a strong pair of ram lambs class earlier in the day. This strong lamb was a son of 2k Cam, the 2023 Ulster Ram Breeders Association champion. This champion lamb then took the top price of the sale at €2,700. Woods also picked up third in the strong singles ram lamb class and sold this lamb for €740.

Reserve champion spot on the night went to father-and-son duo Stephen and Gavin Friel with their smart first prizewinning ram lamb from the singles ram lamb class.

This ram lamb went for €2,000 to breeder Joanne Woods, with the duo also selling another ram lamb for €800 on the night.

The second prizewinning ram lamb came from the pen of Paul Gallagher and sold for €1,200.

Taking first place in the aged ram section was Pauric Molloy. This strong ram then went on to sell for €480. The top price of €400 in the shearling ram section went to the second-place shearling ram from Joanne Woods.