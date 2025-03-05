Where farmers are weighing up whether to apply chemical fertiliser or slurry, target slurry applications to fields with a low grass cover and chemical fertiliser on covers with a medium- to- high grass cover. \ Odhran Ducie

Fertiliser application: The proposals to reduce chemical nitrogen allowances by 5% for highly stocked farmers and the introduction of a new chemical nitrogen limit for farmers stocked at less than 85kg organic nitrogen/ha have been signed in to legislation in the last week.

Where farmers are weighing up whether to apply chemical fertiliser or slurry, target slurry applications to fields with a low grass cover and chemical fertiliser on covers with a medium- to- high grass cover.

In terms of nutrient content, 1,000 gallons of cattle slurry will provide in the region of 6 units nitrogen (N), 5 units phosphorus (P) and 30 units potassium (K) in ideal spreading conditions in spring.

This is when applied with a splash plate with the volume of N rising to 10 units per 1,000 gallons where applied with low emission slurry spreading equipment in spring.

There are a number of notable fertiliser and slurry/lime interactions. Teagasc recommends to leave a period of four to seven days between the application of fertiliser and slurry. It advises that lime increases soil pH and in turn the rate of volatilisation of ammonia.

As such, it is recommended not to spread standard urea for three to six months after lime.

However, if urea is spread in advance of lime it will eliminate the risk of nitrogen loss through volatilisation. This reduces the recommended timeframe between applying urea and lime to 10 days. There is no need to leave any significant timeframe between the application of non-urea N, P, K and lime. This is similar to protected urea as the protection on the urea reduces N losses as ammonia gas.

Benefits of genotyping: This week’s sheep feature details proposals to implement a new breeding programme for the hill sheep sector. At the meeting, hill specialist with Sheep Ireland, David Coen, also showed the potential that the small level of genotyping as part of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) is delivering. Purebred hill animals that have been genotyped to date have a significantly higher percentage of Scrapie type three animals at approximately 30%.

This compares to 4.8% in lowland sheep genotyped. Scrapie is also emerging slightly higher than anticipated under type four and type five classification. Type four animals range from 2% to 3.3% compared to 0.5% in lowland breeds while type five has been recorded at 3.6% to 4.6% compared to 0.2% for lowland sheep. There is significant variation between breed strains and the only way to actively select to protect against Scrapie is via testing of animals.

Farmers who have not genotyped rams used during the 2024 mating season and who plan to sell rams eligible for the SIS are being encouraged to now genotype these rams.

Transport suitability: Some factory procurement agents are reminding farmers of rules regarding the safe transport of animals for slaughter. Where animals are deemed unfit for transport then they are also deemed unsuitable for slaughter. Animals must be able to walk unassisted and remain standing during transport. Animals should never be presented for slaughter with an open wound, profuse bleeding or where there is a risk prolapsed organs can be easily damaged during transport. It is also prohibited to present females for slaughter that are 90% or more through their expected gestation.