These six Charollais-cross ram lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €164/head.

Despite a drop in factory quotes for lambs this week, the lamb trade held pretty firm, with finished lambs in short supply in a lot of the marts taking place this week.

Finished lambs were in short supply in Carrigallen on Monday night, with a lot of lighter lambs on show for the time of year.

Factory lambs were back €8 to €10/head on the previous week in line with factory quotes.

Butchers’ lambs saw some good prices paid, with two Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 49kg hitting €171/head.

A number of agents were hungry for factory lambs, with lambs in the 45kg to 48kg weight bracket generally making from €160 to €170/head.

Lighter ewe lambs in the 42kg to 44kg bracket were being bought from €140 to €155/head. Lighter feeding lambs were also in demand, with a pen of ewe lambs weighing 30kg hitting €97/head.

Another pen of ewe lambs weighing 29kg hit €98/head.

Cull ewes were also a solid trade, with heavy ewes in demand.

A pen of cull ewes weighing 78kg sold for €152/head. In general cull ewes were hitting €2/kg.

Commenting on the trade, mart manager Helen Kells said: “We have a number of farmers looking for light lambs for feeding and that trade has held very well in the last two weeks.”

In pictures

This pen of 20 ewe lambs weighed 32kg and sold for €110/head.

This pen of 20 ram lambs weighed 32kg and sold for €98/head.

These three ram lambs weighed 49kg and sold for €170/head.

These four cull ewes weighed 78kg and sold for €152/head.