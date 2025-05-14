The mart trade over the last week has been sluggish for hoggets, with prices reducing anywhere by €3 to €8 per head. This follows factory price pressure.

Mart managers report that agents still want hoggets, but they are much more standoffish in their bidding and trying to insert downward pressure.

Average prices for hoggets weighing 50kg to 51kg are in the region of €178 to €185/head, with some heavier hoggets weighing upwards of 60kg rising to the low-€190s.

Demand for cull ewes is to such a strong extent that there is interest from buyers active for ewes in very heavy hoggets.

Ewe hoggets with breeding potential are securing a premium on price, ranging anywhere from €200 to €230 and higher for excellent-quality lots.

A few batches are reported as selling for upwards of €250, with €270 to €295 paid for super-quality large-framed hoggets weighing 70kg-plus.

Managers report buyers selling cull ewes are anxious to replace numbers to remain compliant with scheme reference details and are armed with greater purchasing power.

Prices for lambs are steady to easier in cases. Heavier lambs weighing 49kg to 50kg and upwards are trading from €190 to €200, with few lots topping this. Lambs weighing from 47kg to 48kg range from €186 to €194, depending on condition and potential kill-out, while lighter lots weighing 45kg to 46kg are selling in a wider price range from €177 to €190, with potential kill-out influencing prices.

The cull ewe trade is strong, with live prices in marts continuing to range from €2.70/kg to €3/kg for good-quality lowland ewes. Plainer-quality lots range from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg with very few ewes now below €2/kg. This stands for heavier Scottish Blackface ewes with types capable of delivering a heavy carcase selling for upwards of €2.50/kg.

The trade for ewes with lambs at foot is vibrant. It is impossible to put a range on price, with twin lamb outfits selling from €260 to €320 for poor-quality or aged ewe outfits to upwards of €400 for younger ewes or lots presented with strong lambs. Single lamb lots range anywhere from €170 to upwards of €320 per unit.