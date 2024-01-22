The sheep trade is starting the week in a positive manner, with mart sales held on Monday overshadowing the factory trade and grabbing the headlines.

Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler reports that the entry of 400 sheep in its sale on Monday left a lot of buyers disappointed.

He stated that many buyers were unable to source their required numbers due to the smaller numbers and an electric trade.

The top price reported was €176 paid for what were described as 24 top-quality lambs weighing 59kg.

The general run of prices for lambs weighing 50kg to 54kg ranged from €159 to €164/head, with 56kg lambs also hitting €169/head.

Lighter lambs weighing 46kg to 48kg sold from €149 to €155/head, with good-quality hoggets exceeding the €3/kg mark.

Ennis entry

Ennis Mart in Co Clare had a steady entry of 450 head in Monday’s sale. A high percentage of lambs ranged in weight from 47kg to 54kg, with the average price recorded at €2.92/kg.

Top-quality lambs again exceeded €3/kg, with the top price here recorded at €185 for exceptional-quality lambs weighing 57.5kg.

Athenry lots

There were over 80 lots of lambs in Athenry Mart’s sale on Monday.

This was in line with previous sales, despite the previous Monday’s sale being cancelled and shows the tightness in supplies currently in the market.

It is also probable that sale entries across all marts were hindered by storm Isha.

Lambs weighing in excess of 50kg sold in the main from €160 to €168.

A dozen lots of heavy lambs weighing upwards of 56kg and some excellent-quality lots sold to a top of €170 to €175/head.

Factory trade

The factory trade is starting the week unchanged in terms of base quotes, which range from €6.55/kg to €6.70/kg.

When quality assurance (QA) payments are added in, the starting price for QA lambs is in the region of €6.75/kg to €6.80/kg. Groups and regular sellers are securing returns in excess of €6.90/kg, with top prices including conformation bonuses rising to €7.00/kg and higher.

The ewe trade is solid, with quotes ranging from €2.80/kg to €3/kg in the main processing plants.

Higher prices of €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg are being offered by abattoirs and plants filling niche orders.

Mart prices for heavy fleshed ewes are trending ahead of factory returns and sellers should weigh up their options carefully to ensure they are securing maximum returns.