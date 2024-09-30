The sale will kick off at 11am on Saturday with the showcase of ewe lambs, ewe hoggets and breeding ewes.

The Connemara Mayo Blackface Breeders Group will be hosting the largest-ever two-day sheep sale for a single breed of sheep in the country.

The event will take place on Saturday 5 October and Sunday 6 October at Maam Cross Mart, Connemara.

The group said the event will be a “landmark moment” in Irish sheep farming, showcasing nearly 3,000 breeding ewes of the renowned local breed.

Day one

The sale will kick off at 11am on Saturday with the showcase of ewe lambs, ewe hoggets and breeding ewes.

Buyers from all corners of the country are expected to attend.

Group spokesperson, Brendan Joyce said this sale reflects the strength and vitality of the breed. “We are thrilled to host this significant event, which highlights the incredible quality of the Connemara Mayo Blackface sheep.”

Day two

On Sunday, the focus will shift to rams, with a record-setting 570 rams to be sold, making it the largest single-day sale of rams for any breed in the country. A large percentage of these rams will be SIS approved.

The ram pens will open at 9am for buyers to begin their selections, with the sale show judging also commencing at the same time. The sale itself will start promptly at 11am.

“This is a unique opportunity for farmers to access the finest Connemara Mayo Blackface rams, and the numbers speak to the quality of this year’s offering,” said Brendan Joyce.

“We are expecting a strong turnout, both in person and online.”

Buying

For those unable to attend in person, online bidding is available through the Mart Eye app.

For those unable to collect their sheep on the day, arrangements can be made to hold the animals temporarily, or transportation can be coordinated.

The group said this sale “represents an outstanding opportunity for buyers across Ireland to acquire top-tier breeding stock.”