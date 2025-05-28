In excess of 2,000 hoggets will be shorn over two days of shearing competitions. \ Donal O' Leary

A bumper weekend is planned for the Shearfest festival taking place over the bank holiday weekend on the grounds of Mountbellew Co-operative Livestock Mart, Mountbellew, Co Galway.

Upwards of 2,000 ewe hoggets will be shorn as part of approximately 15 competitions held for the European and Connacht Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June.

The event, which Galway Rural Development/Leader are main sponsors of, has numerous attractions on both days including sheepdog training demonstrations, pedigree and rare breeds, animal health talks, trade exhibits, cookery demonstrations, health checks, family fun activities and much more.

There is also a packed catalogue for evening and night-time festivities with Martbeat concerts taking place from Friday night to Sunday night.

Attendance costs upwards of €20 per adult with children accompanied by an adult free while there is several combinations of tickets for day / night festivities and weekend passes available at shearfest.ie along with further information on the event.

Chair of the organising committee Michael Cunniffe said progress for the event is at an advanced stage with a huge community involvement evident and many more attractions present to build on the success of the All-Ireland and international sheep shearing championships held at the venue in 2024.