The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) called for the use of wool to increase as an “obvious solution” in reducing textile waste.

This statement comes following the launch of a public consultation process by Minister Alan Dillion on textile management on Wednesday.

In Ireland, 65% of used textiles are either landfilled or incinerated.

INHFA national chair Pheilim Molloy urged the Minister to rethink the current strategy to reach targets within the circular economy by replacing synthetics with Irish wool.

“If they are serious about reaching targets within the circular economy then, replacing synthetic products with wool will deliver for the textile circular economy while contributing to more sustainable and eco-friendly practices.”

“These end of use options creating major problems through toxins from incineration and a very slow decomposition when landfilled while wool as a natural fibre decomposes easily significantly reducing any pollution.”

Other benefits

The INHFA also listed other benefits for increasing the inclusion of wool.

Renewable Resource: Wool is a renewable fibre obtained from sheep, allowing for continuous production without depleting finite resources.

Durability and Longevity: Wool garments are durable and long-lasting, encouraging reuse and reducing the frequency of disposal and replacement.

Natural Insulation: Wool’s insulating properties enable garments to provide warmth with less material, potentially reducing the amount of fibre needed.

Recyclability and Reprocessing: Wool can be mechanically recycled into new fibres or felted products, supporting closed-loop recycling systems.

Natural Moisture Management: Wool’s ability to absorb moisture helps maintain garment quality over time, promoting longer use.

Low Environmental Impact: When sourced sustainably, wool production has a lower environmental footprint compared to synthetic fibres, especially when considering biodegradability and renewability.

Supports Ethical and Sustainable Practices: Wool production can incorporate ethical animal husbandry and sustainable grazing practices, aligning with circular economy principles.

