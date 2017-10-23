SuperValu and Tesco tied in grocery race

With Dunnes Stores breathing down their neck, competition is at its highest between food retailers as consumers return to branded products, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Market share figures for the 12 weeks ending 8 October show Supervalu and Tesco both on 22%, followed by Dunnes Stores on 21.9%

All retailers increased their sales in the past three months, with Tesco achieving the fastest growth. Lidl and Aldi are also neck and neck, with 11.7% and 11.6% of the market respectively.

The competition shows no signs of abating

“With the festive period just around the corner – the time of year when sales spike and shoppers aren’t afraid to spend that little bit extra – the competition shows no signs of abating,” said Kantar Worldpanel director David Berry. He added that consumers who had moved to own brands in recent months were now returning to branded products, which see a 1.3% growth in sales compared with the same period last year. While this is a traditional move in the lead up to Christmas, Berry said that “it’s likely we’ll see this trend continue into the new year”.

Overall, Irish supermarket sales were up 2.1% year-on-year in the past three months, despite a 0.1% drop in prices.

