James Miller gets hit with a heavy downpour in Rathmore, Stradbally, Co Laois, stopping his effort to plough a field for his cousin, Bobby Miller. Tillage farmers across the country are struggling to get work done. \ Philip Doyle

Weather

Some of you may have moved to the fields at the end of last week for a short spell, but hail showers and rain put a stop to work once again.

Rain this week has pushed planting out further. There looks to be showers in the forecast for the coming week, but there are also some bright sunny spells, so hopefully we are seeing a move to better conditions.

All everyone can do is hold tight.

Beans

There is some talk of people not planting beans, as planting is delayed. We can still get good beans crops planted in early April. Even if yields decline they have potential to make good profits.

Tirlán offered growers €250/t for beans this week, and many of you will have locked into this price with Dairygold. The protein payment is another insurance.

We don’t know what it will be, but it could be around €400/ha or more. Inputs can also be cut back on later sown crops, and the break crop will offer a chance to use different herbicides for problem weeds.

Fertiliser

The main split of nitrogen should be on winter barley by GS31. Many crops are due that split now or in the coming days. Winter wheat needs the main split of nitrogen by GS30.

Try and get nitrogen out on time and push the crops that are planted as best you can. Index 1 soils can receive 210kg N/ha on winter wheat and 180kg N/ha on winter barley before extra yields are considered.

Oilseed rape crops should also be up to date on nitrogen. Research shows that too much nitrogen on rape can negatively impact yield, so watch rates and take green area index assessments into account.

Winter barley

A number of winter barley crops have received their T1 fungicide, but many are still waiting on herbicide and growth regulator. Keep an eye for disease on crops.

Growth regulators such as Moddus or Meddax Max should be applied around GS31 or 32 and could be applied with a T1 fungicide, which is likely something like Decoy and Comet or Delaro Forte, a mix of chemistry.

Be careful with tank mixes. Crops are stressed, so you should not mix too many things in the tank. There is also some frost in the forecast, so avoid growth regulator application in particular on these days.

OSR

Oilseed rape crops are reported to be quite good across the country, so it is important to try and keep them that way. At early flowering oilseed rape needs a fungicide. Shepherd is a new product this year.

It contains boscalid, which was in Filan, and is mixed with pyraclostrobin.

ACRES fallow

Anyone who selected the action Environmental Management of Arable Fallow under ACRES should note that the Department of Agriculture has said that this fallow does not need to be cultivated on or before 31 March this year due to the wet weather.

Other requirements under the measure should still be followed. No machinery should operate in the area until after 1 July as birds may be nesting in the area. Livestock should also be fenced from the area.