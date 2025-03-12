There is rain in the forecast for next week, so get what you can done, but don’t panic yet. \ Odhran Ducie

Weather: The weather has been super over the last week and allowed for large amounts of work to be done. As we look ahead to St Patrick’s Day, a huge area of spring cereals are planted and it is a refreshing turn of events compared to recent years.

There is rain in the forecast for next week, so get what you can done, but don’t panic yet. There are plenty of crops still to be planted across the country. Temperatures are also down and so crops will be slow to emerge. However, a big advantage to planting in March is that is reduces barley yellow dwarf virus risk significantly and takes out the need for an aphicide.

Fertiliser: In the paper this week, we look at the nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium requirements for cereal crops. Take a look at the tables and make sure that you are within the limits and applying enough. Soil tests need to be taken every four years.

Sowing: Compound fertiliser is best placed in the seedbed by broadcast or combined drill. This will help get the crop off to a good start. Last year was a late year and nitrogen was front loaded into the seedbed. This year, growers can go back to top dressing and in the case of malting barley apply nitrogen when the tramlines are up.

Fungicides: Many winter barley crops are being sprayed at present with a tidy up herbicide and plant growth regulator in milder temperatures. Some farmers will add in a small amount of fungicide.

However, many crops are heading for or need their T1 fungicide soon. This could include Proline (prothioconazole) and a strobilurin. Alternatively to this, there is a new product on the market Navura plus Comet, this contains prothioconazole, Revysol and Comet (strobilurin). Other options include Macfare. This is a step up in control from Siltra. Delaro Forte may be a practical option for T1. There are lots of options on the market to suit different disease pressures and budgets so chat with your agronomist on your programme.

Those of you in the south of the country will be on three sprays, whereas that will move to two sprays further north. Oilseed rape may also need a fungicide and some growth regulator where crops have not been grazed by pigeons.

Beans: With a lot of beans planted across the country and good weather continuing it is an ideal time to get crops rolled and sprayed with a pre-emergence herbicide to keep weeds under control. Remember, residuals like damp conditions, so applying after light rain or when ground is damp can help it to work.

Crops and Technology: Keep Wednesday 25 June in your diary. Crops and Technology will take place in Teagasc Oak Park. All the latest research will be on display and a machinery demo on basic to high-tech equipment will be one of the highlights of the day.