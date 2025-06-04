Grain prices have not shown any great movements in the last week. \ Donal O'Leary

Grain prices showed no signs of real improvement this week. The French price for wheat in December closed last week at €212.25/t, down €5.75/t over the week.

By Wednesday afternoon of this week it was at €213.75/t.

Prices were also down in the UK and the US, but did show some improvements this week.

Oilseed rape prices also took a tumble in Europe last week. The November French price closed on Friday at €479.75/t, down from €492.25/t the week before.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was up slightly to €481.75/t. An increase in crude oil prices may help this market.

Canadian rapeseed production is currently estimated to be down slightly, while the EU and the UK’s production is estimated up.

Soybean planting is progressing well in the US and there has been rain in some regions which will likely help crops.

Last week, the European Commission increased its production projections for EU wheat.

However, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK reported that 2025/2026 forecasts suggest a third year of a tightening balance, with ending stocks back 39% on the previous four-year average. Prices don’t look to be affected yet.

The AHDB reported: “However, improving weather conditions as of late, the approaching wheat harvesting campaign and the high level of net short positions held by investment funds in Paris milling wheat futures are currently putting pressure on prices.

“Also, longer term, it’s important to consider that plentiful grain supplies from other major exporters will limit any upwards potential in European grain prices.”

Malting barley

The Irish Farmers Journal has received a report that prices provided by Boortmalt to the IFA place the average malting barley price for harvest at €239/t after four weeks of averaging. It hit a high of €250/t so far.

The October/March price for Free-On-Board Creil Planet barley visible to the Irish Farmers Journal has remained at €237.75/t in recent weeks. The January/June price is at €247/t.

Native prices

At home, Daiygold came out with green harvest prices last week of €195/t for wheat, €185/t for barley and €460/t for oilseed rape. These prices are matching up with price reports for dried November native wheat of around €225/t and barley at around €215/t.

In Northern Ireland, on 30 May the AHDB reported the November price for feed barley delivered into Belfast at £188/t, down £2.50/t on the week before. Wheat for November was reported at £201/t, down £4/t on the week before.