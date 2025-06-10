A flowering crop of oilseed rape at Laurencetown, Co Galway. Oilseed rape is a good break-crop that boosts the succeeding cereals in rotations. It grows quickly and takes up nutrients from the ground that may be left behind from the previous crop. \ Odhran Ducie

It is only June and yet the next planting season is not far away. Oilseed rape will be planted in August and September.

The Department of Agriculture released its recommended list for winter oilseed rape in late May.

By the nature of winter oilseed rape harvest and sowing dates in July and August, this list is generally a little bit behind on varieties that are available on the market.

Seed is generally imported and a number will be available that do not appear on the list.

There is one new addition to the 2026 list.

Oil content score

LG Aukland, has a relative see or yield score of 102, second to the highest on the list which is LG Aviron at 104.

Both of the provisionally recommended varieties have an oil content score of 102. The remaining three varieties have scores of 100. Both of those varieties Dart and LG Aukland rate at seven for early vigour.

Ambassador is the tallest variety on the list at 140cm, but has a lodging resistance score of eight, along with all of the other varieties. All varieties score a seven for stem stiffness and all have a score of eight for resistance to shedding.

Light leaf spot if the only disease tested for resistance on the list. Ambassador rates a six, Aurelia scores a seven and LG Aviron, Dart and LG Aukland all score an eight for resistance to light leaf spot.

You can take a look at the list below.