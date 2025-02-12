These payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts over the coming days.

Payments totalling €32.4m have commenced issuing to farmers under the Tillage and Horticulture Support Scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made the announcement on Wednesday that will see payments of €100/ha made on eligible tillage and horticulture crops that were declared on 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Scheme applications.

Minister Heydon said that the Government recognised the difficult position tillage and horticultural farmers found themselves in due to exceptionally poor weather and continued high input costs.

“The tillage and horticultural sectors are exceptionally important to the Irish agri-food sector and we wanted to ensure that supports were in place to assist farmers.

“The tillage sector is an integral part of the agri-food industry and I am committed to stabilising and increasing the tillage area over the coming years.

"The Food Vision tillage group sets out a roadmap for growing the sector and a recent meeting of the group focused on the work that is ongoing to progress its actions.”

Payments

Farmers who wish to contact the Department regarding their payments can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422 or by email to tillage@agriculture.gov.ie.

Minister of State with responsibility for horticulture Michael Healy-Rae said that the national horticulture strategy requires a strong and solid foundation from which to grow the horticulture industry.

“This financial support package is critical in ensuring the ongoing economic viability of the sector and ensuring its future survival,” said Healy-Rae.

