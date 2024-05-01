I hear an IFA delegation headed off to Antwerp this week to meet with the top brass at Boortmalt. The IFA’s top brass also travelled.
President Francie Gorman joined grain chair Kieran McEvoy on the trip to Belgium. Chief among the priority areas for discussion is expected to be the €10/t logistics charge, as well as specifications for the harvest ahead, given the late planting season.
Although things are tricky now as Boortmalt no longer deals directly with the farmer, merchants supplying Boortmalt are the farmer point of contact.
I hear an IFA delegation headed off to Antwerp this week to meet with the top brass at Boortmalt. The IFA’s top brass also travelled.
President Francie Gorman joined grain chair Kieran McEvoy on the trip to Belgium. Chief among the priority areas for discussion is expected to be the €10/t logistics charge, as well as specifications for the harvest ahead, given the late planting season.
Although things are tricky now as Boortmalt no longer deals directly with the farmer, merchants supplying Boortmalt are the farmer point of contact.
SHARING OPTIONS: