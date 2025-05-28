The head is emerging on a lot of spring barley crops at present.

There seems to be confusion surrounding Boortmalt’s harvest pricing this season.

Since 2019, the harvest price has been based on the average price of Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil Planet spring malting barley every Wednesday from mid- April to mid-September.

Since 2023, a €10/t charge has been taken off this price for brewing barley.

The price each week, and the rolling average, is usually made available to the IFA, and the Irish Famers Journal has been provided with the price in recent years by Boortmalt.

However, this season the price has not been made available.

Access

Boortmalt told the Irish Farmers Journal: “All merchants have visibility and access to current pricing. Farmers/growers who want to get updates on the malting barley price should contact their merchant.”

However, after contacting numerous merchants supplying Boortmalt, they said they do not have access to the price and it has not been provided by Boortmalt.

Furthermore, it is unclear when the averaging started this season and when the average price is being taken.

Growers were offered fixed prices in the spring time.

A price of €230/t was offered on 20% of tonnage in February and €240/t was offered on up to 40% of a grower’s tonnage in March.

The drinks industry in Ireland is going through a difficult period as tariffs remain a threat to business.

In contrast to most grain markets, European malting prices have increased significantly in recent weeks.

The Irish Farmers Journal has access to FOB Creil prices for Planet barley.

The October/March price, which is the first new crop price visible to us, was reported at €241.75/t on Tuesday this week, while the January/June price was reported at €247/t.

Many growers supplying Boortmalt have seen their contract cut and now have no clear sight of the price.