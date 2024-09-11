Ciarán Collins, Michael Hennessy, Cara McAodháin and Richie Hackett at the Teagasc Crops Forum at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare. / Tony Keane

Farmers have to get their rotations back on track to maximise profits.

That was the message from Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins at the Teagasc Crops Forum on Wednesday 9 September.

Heavy rain in the winter sowing seasons of 2022 and 2023 have knocked a lot of tillage farmers’ rotations off track.

Ciarán noted that rainfall levels in the main tillage regions of the country in October have increased on average in the past 10 to 15 years. He added that in years of higher October rainfall, it is not surprising that winter cereal area falls.

For example, 2023/2024 saw high rainfall at planting in October and winter cereals took up 34% of the total cereal area, whereas in 2019 - a year of lower rainfall - winter cereals took up 69% of the total cereal area.

Dramatic changes in cropping plans can lead to dramatic changes in income.

Ciarán commented that there is an appetite among tillage farmers to sow crops in the autumn, but factors are preventing it:

Weather.

Soil type.

Markets.

Labour and machinery resources.

Profitability.

Crop rotation

Ciarán explained that to reduce the impact of these factors on cropping plans, farmers can broaden the sowing window by increasing the crop mix, reducing pest and disease risk, maximising break crop area, maximising premium crops to increase crop margin and creating a cropping plan to spread risk.

He said: “Every crop in the rotation has to deliver a margin, but you need to think about the profitability over the whole rotation.”

He added that research by Dermot Forristal at Teagasc showed that a rotation involving oilseed rape and beans increased margin on farms by €203/ha across the rotation.

Ciarán said that crop rotation equals profit and added that winter wheat after a break crop yielded 11% to 19% more than winter wheat after another cereal.

Extend the rotation

Ciarán advised growers to broaden and extend their rotation.

Winter oilseed rape can be planted from mid-August to around 20 September and rye can be planted from mid-September.

Another break crop could be spring beans in February or March where possible and then winter barley, wheat and oats in the mix as well.

Barley yellow dwarf virus-tolerant varieties will allow for earlier sowing of winter barley.

Ciarán did note that septoria pressure has been high in winter wheat, but said that it is still a “really important crop” and it can deliver “big yields”.

Cropping plan

Ciarán urged growers to create a cropping plan. This should include the following elements:

The right crop in the right place.

Consider the soil type and aspect.

Optimise rotation.

Maximise planting opportunities.

Maximise machinery and labour capacity.

Budget and estimate crop margins and profit.

Review how the plan worked.