The National Centre for Brewing and Distilling serves as a hub for research and development, providing invaluable resources for new and existing companies looking to innovate. The Centre currently in its second phase of development with the installation of pilot brewing and dealcoholisation pilot facilities scheduled for installation by the end of 2025.

Over the past year the drinks industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving consumer preferences. While traditional beer consumption has faced challenges, the craft beer and spirits segments have thrived.

The remarkable growth in the non-alcoholic drinks category reflects a broader societal shift towards health and wellness. The use of local ingredients in the Irish drinks industry is not just a trend; it reflects a commitment to sustainability, quality, and community engagement.

Irish grain

As consumer preferences evolve towards authentic and locally sourced products, optimising local Irish ingredients has become essential for malting companies, breweries, distilleries, and beverage producers.

By collaborating with local farmers and suppliers, the centre enables producers to experiment with new ingredient combinations that enhance the taste and authenticity of their beverages. This not only results in unique products but also tells a story that resonates with consumers who value quality and craftsmanship.

As the industry continues to evolve, the emphasis on local ingredients will play a significant role in shaping the future of Irish beverages, driving both growth and innovation. Embracing local ingredients not only enriches the drinks industry but also fosters a stronger connection between consumers and the land, creating a more sustainable and vibrant future for all.

Third phase

The third phase of the centre will be delivered in 2026 with the focus on pilot distillation but also flavour extraction technology to enable more experimentation with seasonal ingredients allowing producers to create limited-edition releases celebrating regional harvests, encouraging consumers to try new flavours and experiences.

Visit us at the open day where we will share some new research projects into expanding the utility of Irish grain – through optimisation of the pot still whiskey category.