The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Irish Distillers Limited is to stop production at its distillery in Midleton in early April for a possible three months.

The distillery ceases production each year for maintenance for approximately one month, but this seems to be an extended planned stoppage.

Industry sources suggest large inventory stocks and market concerns are behind the planned interruption to production. The whiskey industry is also concerned about the implementation of tariffs on EU imports to the USA.

The development is concerning for Irish tillage farms who supply grain used in the distillery. Malting barley and feed barley for milling are purchased from Irish suppliers, while large amounts of maize are also imported into the distillery.

Grain for the drinks industry offers a premium over feed grains and is important for tillage farm incomes.

In a statement released to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday afternoon, 6 March, the company said: “Irish Distillers can confirm that Midleton Distillery is adjusting its production schedule for a routine, periodic review.

“This review demonstrates our ability to be agile with our production cycles and has been enabled through improved operational efficiency and state-of-the-art production facilities.

“The distillery will temporarily pause production in early April 2025 and will recommence in the summer to support the sustainable global growth of its portfolio of Irish whiskeys.

“We remain fully committed to the production of Irish whiskey at Midleton Distillery and have communicated this adjustment to our staff, suppliers, customers and contractors to enable forward business planning,” the statement concluded.

The news comes following cuts to malting barley contracts at Boortmalt – which purchases malting barley. The IFA is hosting a National malting barley meeting on Monday, 10 March at 8pm at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow.

Irish Distillers produces numerous different whiskies including Jameson, Midleton Very Rare, Redbreast and Powers. Irish Distillers is part of Pernod Ricard, a major drinks company selling brands including Malibu, Absolut and Martell.