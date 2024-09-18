The Malting Company of Ireland facilities in Togher, Co Cork.

The Malting Company of Ireland (MCI) is to expand its malting facilities, resulting in 25,000t more malting barley being purchased.

At present, approximately 40,000t of barley are purchased from around 600 Dairygold and Tirlán suppliers to produce malt. Post-expansion, this figure will increase to 65,000t, producing some 52,000t of malt.

At a malting barley price premium of €60/t over feed barley on 25,000t, the development could put another €1.5m into grain growers’ pockets.

MCI expects to commence output from the upgraded facility in the second half of 2026. The company, a joint venture between Tirlán and Dairygold, said the expansion is possible due to the growth of Irish whiskey and a focus on grain provenance from MCI customers. The expansion will provide shareholders with long-term, premium contracts for malting barley.

MCI CEO Paul McGillicuddy said the investment aligns with the Government’s Food Vision 2030 objective to increase low carbon, value-add, tillage crops like malting barley.