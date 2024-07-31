There was mixed reaction among tillage farmers to the news of a€175/ha Baling Assistance Payment (BAP) for those who pull out of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM). Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, farmers in the SIM generally welcomed the move. Others not in the scheme feel put out, while more greeted the news negatively.

Tom Barry, from Co Cork, said that he can’t believe what the minister promises anymore.

“As someone who hasn’t been paid in full for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and no payment or acceptance to the co-operation measure despite doing the training course and submitting all necessary paperwork, I at this stage cannot believe what the minister or Department promise. Can we as tillage farmers believe we will get paid the €175/ha after withdrawal from the SIM? “The risk here is we will lose the SIM and not get the baling payment.

“Where is the €100/ha tillage payment? Where is the progress on increasing tillage area? All promises and no credibility,” he said.

Sensible

The new measure is by far a more sensible solution at helping solve the straw shortage, Richard Bourke, from Co Wicklow, said.

“The carrot approach is always better than the stick approach. I myself will be chopping all my straw, which I signed up to do. I have spring wheat, which there would be little demand for the straw, and the rest is spring barley,” he said.

He said herbicide resistance has become an issue on his farm and, as a result, he has some green crops which he says are better chopped to help with soil health.

“There was always an option for tillage growers to opt out of SIM and bale, now they have an incentive to do so,” he said.