Some of the large crowd at the ITLUS spring workshop earlier this year at the Drummonds trial site in Termonfeckin Co Louth.

In early June, you will have the opportunity to take a look inside some of the most successful tillage and food producing farms in the country.

The Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) will host its summer field day on Thursday 5 June in counties Dublin and Meath.

The day will kick off with registration from 8.45am at Keoghs Farm in Co Dublin.

The crisp manufacturer has been farming in north County Dublin for over 200 years.

The family, who produce easy cook potatoes, crisps and bagged potatoes export to 14 countries around the World.

The next stop on the tour is Agrotopia. Based at Finnegan’s Farm hydroponics are used to create fresh, nutrient dense fodder from Irish cereals.

After lunch its all about leafy greens with a visit to McCormack Family Farms in Co Meath. In business for over 40 years the farm is now Ireland’s largest grower of baby leaf salads and specialises in fresh cut herbs, microgreens and edible flowers.

Last, but not least the day will close with a visit to Gerald’s Potterton’s Farm in Co Meath. Many of our readers will be familiar with Gerald’s column in the Irish Farmers Journal. The farm has 575ac of combinable crops, finish about 100 cattle over-winter each year and has some forestry and woodlands on the farm.

You can book your place for the field day by emailing itlussec50@gmail.com by 5pm on Wednesday, 28 May. The cost to ITLUS members is €55, non-members is €85 and student non-members is €30. Student members are free.