Price offers closed on spring barley on Friday last, 21 February. Liffey Mills offered growers €210/t for spring feed barley delivered for harvest 2025. The merchant said that there was a lot of interest in the offer and that uptake was good, particularly in the Athy area, with contracts gone through. That feed barley price was just €20/t below the malting price offer from Boortmalt.

Uptake on Boortmalt’s fixed price offer of €230/t on 20% of growers’ contracts was reported to be very poor by a number of merchants supplying malting barley to Boortmalt.

Uptake reported to the Irish Farmers Journal was in the single figures in different merchants. The price offer came as Boortmalt announced cuts to contracts. These cuts to farmers look to vary across merchants, with some being hit worse than others.

This may be for a number of reasons, including the size of the cut and the area of winter crops planted in the autumn, which reduced the spring barley area, therefore, taking away some of the pressure on contracts.

The IFA is to meet Boortmalt on Thursday 27 February.