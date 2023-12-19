Padraig Connery sowing leafy turnip and fodder rape on his farm at Villierstown, Co Waterford. / Donal O'Leary

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Tuesday 19 December that payments have commenced issuing to farmers under the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS).

Some 2,626 farmers will receive payments in the coming days under the scheme.

The TIS was introduced in 2022 as part of a package of supports in response to the illegal war in Ukraine.

The scheme was introduced to encourage farmers to sow additional eligible tillage crops to help reduce the dependency on imported animal feed materials and thereafter to maintain this additional tillage area into 2023.

The Minister said: “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department [of Agriculture] will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed.”

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their TIS payment can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422 or by email to TIS@agriculture.gov.ie.

Straw incorporation

The Minister also announced on Tuesday the commencement of payments under the Straw Incorporation Measure.

Payments worth €12.3m under the scheme will also be visible in farmers' bank accounts this week.