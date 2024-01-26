Some of the crowd at the Drummonds winter conference held in Navan, Co Meath, on Wednesday 24 January. \ Adam King

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we look at a bumper tillage paper which examines if tillage area could decline this season.

We have an update on the three-crop rule for 2024, which farmers must comply with.

Drummonds held its winter conference this week and we talk to Drummonds agronomist Brian Reilly and Grassland Agro’s John O’Loughlin from the conference.

Brian updates us on planting in the northeast and John has an update on the fertiliser database.

As always, we look at the tillage pages, which focus on glyphosate rates, we look at grain markets and have the weather report.

You can listen to the podcast here.