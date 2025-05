T1s are being applied to spring barley crops at present.

On this week’s show, we chat to George Blackburn, an agronomist with Cooney Furlong Grain Company on spring barley, winter wheat and all things spraying and tillage.

We have news on blackgrass becoming a noxious weed, tillage farmer numbers and as always, look at this week’s paper and the grain trends and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.