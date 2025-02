At Tirlán Quality Grain Quality Awards ceremony at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Wednesday 12 February were: (L to R) Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy, chairperson John Murphy, Margaret Murphy, overall winner Art Murphy, Tirlán’s chief agribusiness officer Ailish Byrne and head of grains John Kealy. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

On this week’s show, we report from the Tirlán grain awards from markets to members and we hear from Teagasc’s Bridget Lynch on cover crop trials.

We have all the latest tillage news, including tillage payments, cuts to Boortmalt contracts and forward prices.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: