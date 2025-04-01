A close-up of the individual postures of a developing yellow rust lesion. The spores on the leaf surface are what will rub off on your finger or a tissue.

Yellow rust is visible in many crops of winter wheat at present. Many of those crops are unsurprisingly in the northeast and given recent wind coming from the east its no shock as the disease can spread over the Irish Sea.

Looking at disease ratings on current winter wheat varieties some are rated poorly for resistance to yellow rust. Torp comes in at a 4, while Graham comes in at 5, Spearhead at 6, Champion at 7 and KWS Dawsum and Fitzroy at 8.

Graham is the most widely grown variety so people need to keep an eye on crops for yellow rust. In contrast to some diseases yellow rust actually spreads in dry conditions.

Tebuconazole will help to knock down any active yellow rust while pyraclostrobin will help to keep it at bay. Strobilurin fungicides should not be applied on their own, so a multisite may be of use at this timing like sulphur. Prothioconazole and some triazoles, Inatreq and SDHIs should control yellow rust at the remaining timings, once rust has been controlled at the T0. The best action is to keep it out of the crop.

Weather this week is ideal for yellow rust to multiply in crops with higher temperatures, showers and dew on crops in the mornings.

Discuss a control strategy with your agronomist.